Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects

Latest News

PCSD investigates illegal street stunts
‘Dangerous drifting’ takes over rural roads
Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Pima Community College testing site closed Wednesday
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots