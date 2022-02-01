County Supervisors to vote on Indigenous Pledge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to read an Indigenous pledge following the Pledge of Allegiance at every board meeting.

It reads: “On behalf of Pima County residents, we honor the tribal nations who have served as caretakers of this land from time immemorial and respectfully acknowledge the ancestral home homelands of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the multi-millennial presence of the Pascua Yaqui tribe within Pima County. Consistent with Pima County’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, we strive toward building equal-partner relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations.”

It closely aligns with the Land Acknowledgement by the University of Arizona which is read before meetings and UofA events.

“We respectfully acknowledge the University of Arizona is on the land and territories of Indigenous peoples. Today, Arizona is home to 22 federally recognized tribes, with Tucson being home to the O’odham and the Yaqui. Committed to diversity and inclusion, the University strives to build sustainable relationships with sovereign Native Nations and Indigenous communities through education offerings, partnerships and community service.”

The idea for a land statement was made by District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who is also the President of the Tucson Unified District Board, which has a student read a land statement before each board meeting.

Grijalva says there has been some question about why its being proposed but says “there is no hidden message, there there’s no hidden agenda.”

She says some tribal members work for the county and many live in the county and this is a way to show appreciation for their partnership.

“I don’t think it’s saying anything other than acknowledging that this is the land and territory of indigenous people,” she said. “it means exactly what it means.”

The idea was first proposed late last year but one board member questioned the language which has now been approved by both tribes.

Grijalva is hoping for a unanimous vote for approval because of what is shows.

“That we’re partners in this community and we are partners with them and a reminder at the beginning of every meeting that takes ten seconds to sort of get us a little grounded,” she said. “I think that is a positive thing.”

The board will vote at its scheduled meeting Feb. 1.

