‘Dangerous drifting’ takes over rural roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two days after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) released surveillance video of cars drifting and doing donuts in the middle of an intersection, our KOLD News 13 crew saw vehicles doing stunts on the same street. Both incidents happened in broad daylight.

Authorities are warning this behavior can result in serious injuries, or worse.

“My reaction is pretty much the same as all law enforcement that this should come to a stop,” said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesperson for PCSD.

On Saturday, PCSD released traffic footage showing several drivers taking over the Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway intersection.

“There’s people hanging out of the car,” said Allerton. “If they lose control, they could be crushed immediately.”

Pedestrians can also be seen crossing the road as vehicles swerve near them.

On Monday, people gathered for another night of ‘drifting.’ The meetup took place on Raytheon Parkway right before it turns into Hughes Access Road. Smoke billowed as rubber burned.

“That’s the direction I go home every night and I have seen a lot of those donut [tracks] in that intersection,” said Bill Beebe. “So, I knew the guys were coming out and doing 360s.”

Beebe has owned Arizona Recycles on Aerospace Parkway for the past 10 years. Though he’s never seen the street stunts himself, Beebe believes they’ve been happening for a while.

“In the last year, I have been noticing the donut [tracks],” he said. “It’s probably just a convenient place where there’s enough space for them to do that … and get away with it.”

However, Beebe hopes the street drifters won’t get away with it much longer.

“We are very soft-bellied creatures that get ripped apart very easily,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to hurt us or kill us. So, if you do those kinds of things, it’s not just you that something happens to. It happens to all of your friends, your relatives, your parents; everybody suffers. So, no, we don’t want people doing dangerous and crazy things.”

Deputies are investigating.

“We’re going to start by reviewing the evidence,” said Allerton. “Once we review the evidence, we are going to start making some arrests and seizing vehicles. There are going to be consequences.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information on the drifting incidents to call 911 OR 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.