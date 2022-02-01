FIRST ALERT FORECAST: changes moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonal temps through Tuesday. An approaching storm will bring gusty winds and a chance for valley rain/mountain snow Wednesday afternoon through early evening. Any moisture will be light and short lived, with much colder temperatures behind it. Highs drop 10 degrees to the upper 50s Wednesday and stay that way through the end of the week. Widespread frost/freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with another widespread freeze Thursday night as well.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

