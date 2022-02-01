Advertise
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson

I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is devoting significant resources this week into removing litter from Interstates 10 and 19 in the Tucson area.

The work began Tuesday for 45 ADOT employees as they started cleanup along roughly 25 miles of highways. The work is being done along I-10 from Ina to Valencia Roads and along I-19 from I-10 to Valencia Road. Crews are expected to work 10-hour days until Friday to complete the cleanup.

ADOT says the litter problem is entirely an issue of driver behavior. Whether it’s individuals who throw trash out a car window or commercial vehicles that don’t cover their loads, they say the litter problem is preventable.

ADOT maintenance personnel normally are available to perform cleanup as part of their duties, but their primary responsibility is to safety-related work such as guardrail repair, pavement maintenance, right-of-way fence repairs and other similar work.

Volunteer groups who participate in the Adopt A Highway program assist ADOT in cleanups, along with state prison inmate crews. Those crews have been mostly unavailable for nearly two years due to COVID-19 restrictions in prison complexes.

Drivers can report roadside trash violations at litter.az.gov.

