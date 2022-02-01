Advertise
Pima Community College testing site closed Wednesday

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to weather concerns on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the COVID-19 testing site at Pima Community College’s West Campus will be closed that day.

According to an announcement from the county, there are concerns about the stability of chairs, tables, tents, barricades, cones and other equipment. The wind may also contaminate test specimens, officials said.

Additionally, the site will open later on Thursday and Friday due to expected freezing temperatures.

The testing vendor, eTrueNorth, will notify people and reschedule appointments.

Multiple county-sponsored testing locations will stay open, including the Kino Event Center.

For more information on Pima County testing site locations and hours, click here.

