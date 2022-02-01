Police: Part of La Cañada reopens after water main break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Cañada Drive has recently reopened with lane restrictions after a water main broke in the area.

According to Oro Valley police, north and southbound traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. Authorities asked that drivers slow down and follow the traffic control pattern in the area if they are unable to find an alternate route.

The northbound lanes of La Cañada were initially closed from Lambert Lane.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.