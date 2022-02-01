Advertise
Police: Part of La Cañada reopens after water main break

Part of La Canada Drive was shut down on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Part of La Canada Drive was shut down on Tuesday, Feb. 1.(Oro Valley PD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Cañada Drive has recently reopened with lane restrictions after a water main broke in the area.

According to Oro Valley police, north and southbound traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. Authorities asked that drivers slow down and follow the traffic control pattern in the area if they are unable to find an alternate route.

The northbound lanes of La Cañada were initially closed from Lambert Lane.

