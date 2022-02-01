Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says

Advertise
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.(CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Will restaurants ever return to pre-pandemic levels? The National Restaurants Association says no.

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.

However, the group forecasts $898 billion in restaurant sales in 2022, up from $864 billion in 2019.

Despite the positive outlook, only 25% of restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year. They say they face several challenges, including finding and keeping employees, rising costs, supply chain issues, and a smaller consumer base.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

