United Way gives $45,000 to benefit Afghan refugees in southern Arizona

(PRNewswire)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has provided $45,000 to several organizations that plan to help nearly 600 refugees who are coming to the area this month.

According to a news release, United Way donated money to Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, the International Rescue Committee and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest to help the refugees met their housing-related needs.

“By uniting together, we’re encouraged that we can help to keep evacuees and refugees safe, stable, and secure as they transition to life in Tucson,” Tony Penn, who heads the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, was quoted as saying.

Those three agencies plan to use the money to help refugees pay for rent, mortgage, utilities, food, health and hygiene supplies and other necessities.

After they arrive, the refugees will be placed in hotels, extended stay hotels or AirBnB rentals while the agencies work to find them longer-term housing.

“Finding housing that can accommodate larger families, some with 12 members, is an especially high priority for our partner agencies right now,” Lisa Floran, the senior director of Financial Wellness with the local United Way, was quoted as saying.

