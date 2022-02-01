UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An Arizona couple is facing murder and abuse charges after a young boy died at the Scottsdale hotel the family had been living in for years.

Investigators believe Stephanie Marie Davis had been physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her two grandsons -- an 11-year-old boy and an 9-year-old boy -- for some time.

The 53-year-old Davis got custody of the boys in 2015 and the family had been living at the hotel since 2019.

According to court documents, the boys are half-brothers. Their mother is a homicide suspect and her whereabouts are unknown. The father of the boy who died is unknown while the other boy’s father is in prison in another state for child molestation.

Davis called 911 late the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 30, saying she found the 11-year-old unresponsive in the bathtub in their room at the Extended Stay America.

According to court documents, she was doing CPR when officers arrived and the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital less than two hours later.

The Scottdale Police Department said Davis’s husband, 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais, was there at the time and can be heard on the 911 recording. Police said he was well aware of the ongoing abuse of the boys but did nothing to stop it.

While officers were on the scene, they saw the 9-year-old boy with an injury to his face and bruising around his eyes.

Detectives interviewed Davis and Desharnais and according to court documents, their accounts were very different.

What Davis Claims Happened

Davis told investigators the 11-year-old “had been ‘hurting himself’ all day” and had a history of self-harm.

She claimed the boy hit himself in the head with a wrench while the family was watching a movie and then went to the bathroom and cut his genitals with a paring knife. She said she took the wrench from him and hid it under a mattress so he could not get it, and took the bloody knife to the kitchen and washed it.

Police said neither Davis nor Desharnais sought medical treatment for the boy.

According to Davis, the child said he wanted to take a bath a short time later. She said she ran it for him and then left him in the bathroom.

According to court documents, she first said the boy was alone in the bathroom for about 15 minutes but later said she was only gone for 60 seconds.

Court documents show Davis told detectives she found the boy on his side in the tub with his face above the waterline. Davis said she drained the tub, pulled the child out and started CPR.

According to court documents, paramedics suctioned about half a liter of water (a little more than 2 cups) from the victim as they tried to save him.

What Desharnais Claims Happened

Desharnais told investigators Davis repeatedly abused the boys and the abuse had been getting worse in recent months.

He said Davis hit the 11-year-old in the head with a metal ratchet the day before he died. He also said he saw the same thing at least four times before. He also claimed Davis regularly denied the 11-year-old food and water, sometimes for days, and often forced him to sleep in the bathtub.

He also told said Davis used needle nose pliers to pinch and bend the boys’ fingers and a wooden broom to hit them in the head.

According to court documents, police found both pliers and a broom handle when they searched the room. They also found a paring knife and a wrench with what looked like blood residue on it under a mattress.

Desharnais told officers he knew he should have stepped in but did not.

He said he heard Davis say cruel and hateful things to the boys, like “(you’re a) worthless piece of crap,” “lower than dirt,” and “you’re a dog.”

Davis’ Initial Court Appearance

Davis made her initial court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“The nature and circumstances of the events are frankly horrific, involving allegations of torture of children over a prolonged period of time,” the lawyer from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said. “This defendant poses a danger to the community.” He then referred to what Desharnais told investigators, saying he “essentially confessed.”

Davis asked if she and her husband could be represented by the same attorney. She said the evidence against her was “literally just circumstantial.”

“Those kids were always taken care of,” Davis continued before the judge interrupted her and warned her that anything she said could be used against her.

The judge explained she would order court-appointed representation for Davis and her husband but it would be up to the trial court to decide if they could have the same lawyer.

Davis asked to talk to her husband.

“I spoke to him [before the proceeding] and he explained to me that he felt like he was being coerced,” she said. “They were making him say things that he didn’t want to. That’s why I’m asking.”

How far back does it go?

The allegations of abuse are not recent.

In 2017, there was an investigation into potential child abuse after the older boy’s school reported an injury. Police said there’s no record of the boys being enrolled in the Scottsdale School District since then.

In a separate investigation into alleged disorderly conduct, Davis told police that she home-schooled the kids, but did not allow investigators to speak with them.

According to court documents, the SPD is familiar with the family because they were known to panhandle near the hotel.

Police said both boys had cuts and bruises all over their bodies and severe injuries that were “in various stages of healing and scarring.”

The younger victim is now in the care of the Department of Child Safety.

