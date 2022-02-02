ACTION NIGHT: Weather service issues hard freeze warning

Advertise
First Alert Action Night(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Night Wednesday, Feb. 2, because of freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for Tucson from 11 p.m. to Thursday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. Freezing or sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

A chance for light valley rain and mountain snow showers mainly stretching from Tucson east will accompany the storm system as it moves through the area.

Frost and freezing conditions can kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Below is our forecast as of Wednesday. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place with temps falling into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

