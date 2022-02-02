Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Air Force launches study of changes to flight training areas

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Air Force is launching an environmental impact study of proposed changes to large flight training areas in rural Arizona to allow military aircraft to fly lower, practice later at night and cover more territory.

Three alternatives to be studied would change flight restrictions in areas northwest of Phoenix, west and southwest of Tucson and in parts of southeastern and east-central Arizona extending in western New Mexico.

A fourth alternative on the table would leave the flight areas as they are now “and training requirements would remain unmet,” the Air Force said in a statement.

The areas are used for flight training by aircraft from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and two bases in Tucson: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Morris Air National Guard base at Tucson International Airport.

Proposed changes to various areas would include consistently allowing flights later at night and at lower altitudes in some areas, including ones involving supersonic flights in five of the 10 areas under study.

The so-called Tombstone training area, the area where the most changes would occur, stretches across much of Cochise County in southeastern Arizona and eastward into the southwester corner of New Mexico.

Along with later and lower flights, use of radar-cluttering strips would be newly allowed in that area and flares could be released at lower altitudes. And the area itself would grow in size.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting at Park Place Mall
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police
The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes was named Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal...
Adia Barnes named Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple to haul freight for Union Pacific in Arizona
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
Evictions in Maricopa county on upswing after lull