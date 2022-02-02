Advertise
Autonomous truck company TuSimple to haul freight for Union Pacific in Arizona

A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed the first autonomous truck test route in Arizona.(Source: Courtesy TuSimple)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Global autonomous trucking company TuSimple says the nation’s first fully-automated trucking route, which is between Phoenix and Tucson, will haul freight for the Union Pacific Railroad. It’s one of the first significant plans for the Driver Out semi-truck.

In December, the company announced that it logged its first no-human road test along the route. The nighttime trip started at a railyard in Tucson. It ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement. TuSimple has 70 autonomous trucks running globally. The hope is that the company can help as the U.S. deals with a shortage of truck drivers.

“This groundbreaking autonomous driving technology and our partnership provide us a significant opportunity to scale the technology in our network, proactively reducing global supply chain congestion,” said Kenny Rocker, an executive with the Union Pacific. He says the partnership with TuSimple should help expand operations beyond the current railroad hubs.

What’s next?

TuSimple says that it plans to keep the Driver Out program going. The company is looking forward to adding daytime routes and additional routes while fine-tuning its technology. So far, TuSimple says it’s mapped more than 11,000 unique miles along its freight network. It hopes that the program can be commercially viable by the end of 2023 with a southwest shipping area known as the “Texas Triangle.”

“Our repeatable and scalable Driver Out operations marks a significant inflection point in our company’s history. We are the world’s first to complete all of the features of AV trucking technology,” said Cheng Lu, president and CEO, TuSimple. “We are proud of our on-time delivery of this historic milestone and are excited to shift our full focus to commercializing our groundbreaking technology on an accelerated timeline.”

More information can be found on the TuSimple website. Full-length videos of the company’s operations can be found on their YouTube channel.

