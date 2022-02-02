Body camera video showing scuffle between teen girl and Phoenix officer released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have released edited body camera footage on Tuesday afternoon of a scuffle between a teen girl and a police officer. On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., somebody called 911 and told police their car had been stolen. Officers found the car with four men inside at an apartment complex near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, and officers arrested the men.

However, a crowd began to gather and film the officers during the encounter. Police say 25-year-old Javon Johnson punched an officer in the face and grabbed the officer’s gun but was held back by other officers. Police say a 13-year-old girl walked up to police several times, who told her to stay back. The girl then walked in front of the officers trying to put one of the men into the police car.

The girl then walked toward officers again, and one officer grabbed her arm to pull her back. Police say the teen then swung and hit the officer in the face and knocked off the officer’s body camera. The officer then punched the teen in the face.

“The little girl went around to get a better angle and that’s when the cop went up to her and started hitting on her,” said Nancy Ochoa, who witnessed this incident.

In the body camera video, several officers are seen holding the men down on the ground. An officer tells the teen, “back up; you’re going to get bit by the dog,” as she walks toward the police. An argument begins between one officer and the teen, and she says, “Don’t touch me. Get out of my face,” in the video.

An officer then grabs the teen by the arm, and she begins swinging at the officer. Somebody is heard yelling at police, “She’s a minor!” repeatedly as the scuffle ensues between the girl and officer.

Ochoa says the situation shouldn’t have escalated to what it did given the age of the girl.

“It didn’t have to escalate to that because everyone was yelling, ‘she’s a minor, she’s a minor.’ Like I said they have no right to hit the little girl like they did,” Ochoa said.

Police say the teen was booked into the Juvenile Correction Center on one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.

