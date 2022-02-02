Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns

More than 6,000 North Carolina residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a nearby fertilizer plant. (WSOC, WXLV, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant has continued to burn in North Carolina.

Fire officials in the city of Winston-Salem said the potential for an explosion had not gone down early Wednesday.

Thousands of evacuated residents are still barred from going home.

Bobby Wade is a division chief for the city’s fire department. He said the burning down of the fire will be a slow process. He could not say when people can return to their homes.

The fire is at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the city of about 250,000 people.

The blaze began Monday night.

An estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting at Park Place Mall
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police
The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Latest News

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Flores says lawsuit against NFL is about more than just him
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
A man in North Carolina was arrested charged for teaching another person how to make...
Man arrested accused of teaching others how to make explosives to kill law enforcement
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years