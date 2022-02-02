Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Family of Tucson man killed in hit-and-run hoping driver, passenger will come forward

Peter Jones, a father of three, died after being thrown from his truck Friday, Jan. 14
KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs your help identifying a driver and passenger who were involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the east side.

Pedro Roland Lozano, known as Peter Jones, died after being thrown from his truck.

Now his family and a witness are speaking out, hoping those responsible will come forward.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, the 36-year-old Jones was driving near Swan Road and 16th Street.

“It all happened really fast,” said Erica Lopez, who witnesses the crash. “The BMW hit him {truck} in the back. Peter swerved to the median and when he did that, he hit a pole. Then a palm tree. When he hit the palm tree, he spun and flew out of the passenger side window and broke it with his head and landed on the pavement.”

Lopez got out of her car and ran over to Jones.

“We called 911 and they heard his gurgle and said to roll him to his back and do chest compressions,” she said.

Lopez did just that until medics arrived.

“His wallet was open by him and you see a picture of three kids,” she said.

Jones’ family said he gave his kids everything they could ever want.

He leaves behind three children, along with his cousin Marcos Lopez who said Jones was more like a brother.

“We were attached to the hip from kids until now as adults... it is like losing part of you,” Marcos Lopez said.

The TPD said the driver and passenger of a white BMW sped off and then eventually took off on foot.

If you have any information on the passenger and driver please call 88-CRIME.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Jones’ family to help his three children. As of Feb. 1, more than $7,000 has been raised.

Click HERE to donate.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center

Latest News

Gem show COVID concerns
County taking measures to keep Gem Show from being super spreader
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Former UCLA lecturer threatened to ‘hunt’ female professor
The DEA's office in Tucson says fentanyl is touching lives of all ages and it's being found in...
Arizona poison centers sound alarm as fentanyl overdoses spike
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody