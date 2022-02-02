Family of Tucson man killed in hit-and-run hoping driver, passenger will come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs your help identifying a driver and passenger who were involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the east side.

Pedro Roland Lozano, known as Peter Jones, died after being thrown from his truck.

Now his family and a witness are speaking out, hoping those responsible will come forward.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, the 36-year-old Jones was driving near Swan Road and 16th Street.

“It all happened really fast,” said Erica Lopez, who witnesses the crash. “The BMW hit him {truck} in the back. Peter swerved to the median and when he did that, he hit a pole. Then a palm tree. When he hit the palm tree, he spun and flew out of the passenger side window and broke it with his head and landed on the pavement.”

Lopez got out of her car and ran over to Jones.

“We called 911 and they heard his gurgle and said to roll him to his back and do chest compressions,” she said.

Lopez did just that until medics arrived.

“His wallet was open by him and you see a picture of three kids,” she said.

Jones’ family said he gave his kids everything they could ever want.

He leaves behind three children, along with his cousin Marcos Lopez who said Jones was more like a brother.

“We were attached to the hip from kids until now as adults... it is like losing part of you,” Marcos Lopez said.

The TPD said the driver and passenger of a white BMW sped off and then eventually took off on foot.

If you have any information on the passenger and driver please call 88-CRIME.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Jones’ family to help his three children. As of Feb. 1, more than $7,000 has been raised.

Click HERE to donate.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.