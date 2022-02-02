Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hard freeze warning in place tonight!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clouds and breezy winds stick around Wednesday as a storm system swings through Arizona. A chance for light valley rain and mountain snow showers mainly stretching from Tucson east accompany that system. Freezing and/or sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights so don’t forget the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants!

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place with temps falling into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting at Park Place Mall
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police
The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Tributes poured in for Moses Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses Moseley dies at 31

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 2nd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 2nd
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest storm to hit Tucson in two years is moving in
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022