FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hard freeze warning in place tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clouds and breezy winds stick around Wednesday as a storm system swings through Arizona. A chance for light valley rain and mountain snow showers mainly stretching from Tucson east accompany that system. Freezing and/or sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights so don’t forget the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants!

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Hard freeze warning in place with temps falling into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

