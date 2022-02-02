Historic Arizona ghost town Cleator sold for just under $1 million

CLEATOR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A historic ghost town, Cleator, has been sold for $956,000. The secluded town with a tiny population is an hour and a half north of Phoenix. It is located on a bumpy road off Interstate 17 near Mayer.

James Cleator founded the town in 1915 and it’s been under the family’s ownership until last month. The Cleator family decided to sell it because they were getting up there in age and didn’t live in Arizona anymore.

The town is home to around a dozen people, a bar and a general store. Valley real estate agent Justin Godsey, who works with Housed.com, North&Co, got the listing 18 months ago.

The sale included mining rights and all existing structures, including the Cleator Yacht Club, a popular watering hole on the way to Crown King. Godsey said he received a slew of offers, all with commercial ideas.

“There was (sic) resorts, glamping location,” said Godsey. “Tearing it down and building new attractions for dirt biking, off-roading, someone wanted to build a landing pad for their private airplane out there.”

The family ultimately decided to sell to someone who’s deciding to keep the town the way it is.

“Ultimately it’s his to do what he wants to it,” said Godsey. “Doing nothing to it is still keeping it pretty amazing.”

