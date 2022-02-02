Advertise
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus

A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a student at a middle school in Tucson is facing charges after bringing a firearm to campus.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened Tuesday at Gridley Middle, which is near Broadway and Harrison.

In a letter to parents, Gridley Principal Rosanna Ortiz-Montoya said another student and a staff member reported the situation.

“The weapon was confiscated and the student was removed from class,” Ortiz-Montoya wrote. “TUSD School Safety and TPD were on campus and managed the situation.”

The TPD said the student was arrested and released to his parent.

There were no injures and the incident is under investigation.

The Tucson Unified School District declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

