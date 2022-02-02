Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prescribed fire set for parts of Coronado National Forest

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Areas of the Coronado National Forest will be part of the Redfield Prescribed Fire, which is expected to last through the end of the month.

The Safford Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest estimates between 7,000-15,000 acres will be burned for this project.

Burning may continue for several days or be intermittent, with ignitions occurring as fuel and weather conditions become suitable over the month.

Smoke will be visible periodically from Sulphur Springs Valley and Bonita, Willcox, Safford, Benson, San Manuel, Oracle, Klondyke and the surrounding areas for the duration of the project.

Partners include Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

Latest News

Fact Finders: Are two doses enough for kids under 5?
FACT FINDERS: Are two doses of the COVID vaccine enough for kids younger than five?
A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police...
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody
Phoenix PD body cam video
Body camera video showing scuffle between teen girl and Phoenix officer released
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Former UCLA lecturer threatened to ‘hunt’ female professor