Prescribed fire set for parts of Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Areas of the Coronado National Forest will be part of the Redfield Prescribed Fire, which is expected to last through the end of the month.

The Safford Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest estimates between 7,000-15,000 acres will be burned for this project.

Burning may continue for several days or be intermittent, with ignitions occurring as fuel and weather conditions become suitable over the month.

Smoke will be visible periodically from Sulphur Springs Valley and Bonita, Willcox, Safford, Benson, San Manuel, Oracle, Klondyke and the surrounding areas for the duration of the project.

Partners include Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy.

