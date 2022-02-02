Advertise
Teen dies in Pima County Jail

Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Pima County jail early Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department identified the teenage inmate at Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza.

There were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

According to court documents, Inzunza had been charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, flight from an officer, discharging a firearm in city limits, resisting arrest and possessing a firearm as a minor.

He had been held in jail with bond set at $75,000.

