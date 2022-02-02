TPD: One injured in shooting at Park Place Mall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a shooting took place outside the Park Place Mall on Tuesday, Deb. 1.
According to officer Frank Magos, the shooting took place in the Dillard’s parking lot shortly before 6:20 p.m.
One man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.
As of 8 p.m., police had made no arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
