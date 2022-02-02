TPD: One injured in shooting at Park Place Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a shooting took place outside the Park Place Mall on Tuesday, Deb. 1.

According to officer Frank Magos, the shooting took place in the Dillard’s parking lot shortly before 6:20 p.m.

One man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

As of 8 p.m., police had made no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

