Trooper injured after three-vehicle crash in Peoria

An Arizona state trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear ended during a traffic stop on...
An Arizona state trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria Tuesday night, Feb. 1.(AZ Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in Peoria on Tuesday night, Feb. 1.

Officials say the crash happened on the northbound Loop 101 near Olive Avenue. The trooper was stopped with another car on the right side of the road when another vehicle hit the back of the trooper’s patrol car, according to officials. The trooper was inside his patrol car and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Olive Avenue were closed for the investigation. Investigators say impairment may have been involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

