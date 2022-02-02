Advertise
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting at Park Place Mall

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a deadly shooting took place outside the Park Place Mall on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to officer Frank Magos, the shooting took place in the Dillard’s parking lot shortly before 6:20 p.m.

One man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. The man later died.

As of 8 p.m., police had made no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

