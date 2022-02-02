WATCH: Dashcam shows man run from traffic stop near Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man recently ran away from Pinal County sheriff’s deputies after they stopped his car outside of Eloy

Deputies say they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10, near mile marker 201, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

The driver reportedly stopped the car, quickly got out and ran into the desert. A female passenger stayed inside, and told authorities he driver may have run because he had an outstanding warrant.

Deputies searched for the driver, but were unable to find him. The passenger was released with the vehicle.

