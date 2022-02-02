Advertise
West Virginia fugitive wanted for sexual assault arrested in Kingman

(U.S. Marshals)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A West Virginia man wanted for sexual assault of a minor was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Necmettin Kont, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in May 2021 in West Virginia.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, Jan. 31. The Morgantown Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service in locating and arresting Kont.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers from Flagstaff and Mohave County conducted surveillance and identified a known associate to Kont. The investigation led to the place Kont was believed to be living in. Kont was taken into custody without incident.

Kont is currently in the Mohave County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.

