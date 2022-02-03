Arizona recovering from pandemic job losses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The job market in Arizona is showing signs of recovery as more people are working now than before the pandemic.

Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 4.1%, compared to the national average of about 6%.

Doug Walls, labor market information director for Arizona Commerce Authority, said there are numerous reasons for recovery, but says the state’s population growth has a lot to do with the success. Just last year, more than 98,000 people moved to the desert.

“One positive is the strong population growth and strong labor force growth,” Walls said. “Arizona is among the top states for population growth within the last several years. Those just aren’t people coming into the state for the weather to retire. We have that, but we do have a number of younger people coming into the state to work.”

Walls said some industries are doing better than others, such as warehouse workers, truck drivers, manufacturers and construction workers.

He said the shift to online ordering has resulted in more workers needed to fill and deliver orders.

Other industries are still struggling. He said the hospitality and leisure industries really took a hit from statewide shutdowns and layoffs.

“Some industries that still need some improvement to meet pre-pandemic levels are leisure and hospitality. Hotels, motels, restaurants, the food industry, museums. Those industries were hit the hardest. We saw some of those industries’ employment nearly cut in half over those two months,” Walls said.

Walls said that’s why you might still see those “help needed” signs outside of businesses. Walls said those industries may never recover.

