City will ask voters to extend 1/2 cent sales tax 10 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On May 17, Tucson’s voters will have a chance to determine the city’s transportation future by extending a half cent sales tax passed in 2017. It passed then with 62% of the vote.

This time, city leaders will be asking the voters to extend the tax by 10 years which will bring in $740 million for street maintenance, repairs and safety.

“That’s not chump change,” said Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik. “The goal is to touch every residential street in the city in the next ten years.”

An ambitious goal which will divvy up the money in an 80/20 split. 80% for street maintenance and 20% for safety which would translate to about $150 million for safety improvements..

Safety is a big selling point this year because according to police statistics the number of deaths in January 2022 is twice what it was in 2021.

Fatalities Year to Date:

For 2021: 06. For 2022: 12

Pedestrian - 03 06

Bicycle - 00 00

Motorcycle - 02 02

Vehicle - 01 04

“We are seeing way too many deaths in our city so we have to do something about it,” said Mayor Regina Romero during a special meeting on the sales tax this week.

Even though the city has embarked on a safety campaign several years ago to slow traffic, it hasn’t worked well because it’s been sporadic and underfunded.

The sales tax vote this time will not be just about road paving and maintenance but also how to make the streets safer.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t hear two things, fix the roads and make them safer,” said Kozachik. “And I think we’re doing both things.”

The city will try to sell the tax to the public on the things that will be in the package to improve safety.

“Which is sidewalks, traffic signals, hawk lights, and features for slowing traffic,” said Romero. “And protecting our bicyclists and pedestrians.”

And added Ward 3 Councilmember Kevin Dahl “people are very concerned especially pedestrian crossings, bicycle lanes, we need to make them safer in places with no sidewalks.”

Tucson has six lane roadways where there’s little to no lighting or the stretch is too far to make it across the street on a single light change stranding some pedestrians in medians, who then dart across traffic.

Sidewalks begin and end, begin again then end, which is against ADA regulations.

It’s on these issues the city hopes to convince voters of the need.

“So I think that voters are going to look at that and say they checked two really important boxes,” said Kozachik. “Number one fix the roads and number two make them more safe.”

The sales tax extension will go on the ballot as Proposition 411.

