Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have arrested two people after a 78-year-old man was killed in a parking lot after picking up a prescription.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Javonne White and 25-year-old Jasmine Munro were charged with first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm in the death of Uken Cummings.

Investigators said Cummings was gunned down on Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando.

The 78-year-old was returning to his Mercedes when the two suspects shot him and took his keys, deputies said.

Cummings was then run over as the vehicle backed up into him, and he was run over again when the driver left the scene.

Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of 78-year-old Uken Cummings (middle).(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the suspects Thursday, and they are being held at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Cummings was a retired hospital security professional from New York.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting on Jan. 20
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
School district in Tucson area investigating racist incident

Latest News

Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a robbery from December.
Tucson police asking for help locating burglary suspect
Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout