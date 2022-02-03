Advertise
Deputies: Thousands of fentanyl pills found hidden in food

Pinal County sheriff's deputies reportedly found fentanyl hidden in food.
Pinal County sheriff's deputies reportedly found fentanyl hidden in food.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style pans near Casa Grande on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car headed north on I-10 for a traffic violation.

When talking to the driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, deputies say they became suspicious and searched the vehicle.

Authorities say they found and seized 227,000 fentanyl pills, which had been hidden in four large buffet-style pans under some food.

Sosa was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

