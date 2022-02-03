Deputies: Thousands of fentanyl pills found hidden in food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style pans near Casa Grande on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car headed north on I-10 for a traffic violation.

When talking to the driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, deputies say they became suspicious and searched the vehicle.

Authorities say they found and seized 227,000 fentanyl pills, which had been hidden in four large buffet-style pans under some food.

Sosa was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

