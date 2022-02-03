Deputies: Thousands of fentanyl pills found hidden in food
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style pans near Casa Grande on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car headed north on I-10 for a traffic violation.
When talking to the driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, deputies say they became suspicious and searched the vehicle.
Authorities say they found and seized 227,000 fentanyl pills, which had been hidden in four large buffet-style pans under some food.
Sosa was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.
