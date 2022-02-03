Advertise
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week

FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the...
FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a "Monday Night Football" game. She will again be part of a network first on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) – Beth Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a “Monday Night Football” game. She will again be part of a network first on Wednesday when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women.

Mowins will work the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles on site in Salt Lake City and in the control room from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I think it’s exciting to kind of celebrate,” Mowins said. “There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it.”

Mowins believes the time is coming when having a game called and produced by a majority crew of women will be routine.

“I think it’s important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we’re getting closer to the day where it won’t be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable,” she said.

Mowins has been with ESPN since 1994. She has mostly worked on college football, basketball and the Women’s College World Series, but started calling NBA games this season. Burke is one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts and has worked the last two NBA Finals on ESPN Radio. Salters will be the lead sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.

“To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding,” coordinating producer Sara Gaiero said. “Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best — document an NBA game at the highest level.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

