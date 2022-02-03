FBI seen serving warrants at locations in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal agents were seen serving warrants Thursday, Feb. 3, at locations in the Tucson area.

The FBI said it is part of an ongoing investigation and the agency will not release any other information at this time.

Agents were spotted in both the 900 block of West Acadia Drive and 5500 block of South Mission Road. The Acadia Drive location is a home near West Los Reales Road and South 12th Avenue. The other location is the Mission Antigua Apartments, which is near Mission and Drexel.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was also spotted at the scenes but said they were there to assist the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.