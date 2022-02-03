FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly end to the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coldest air in nearly two years has settled in to southern Arizona bringing us Freezing and/or sub-freezing temperatures in the overnight hours and cool afternoons. With the cold temperatures overnight, don’t forget the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants! Daytime highs will warm back to the mid to upper 60s this weekend, overnight lows slowly rebound to the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

