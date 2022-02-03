Advertise
One person dead after crash involving light rail in downtown Phoenix

Police say one person is dead after a crash involving the Valley Metro light rail near Central...
Police say one person is dead after a crash involving the Valley Metro light rail near Central Avenue and McDowell Road on Wednesday night, Feb. 2.(AZ Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead after they were hit by the Valley Metro light rail while crossing the street on Wednesday night, Feb. 2, in Phoenix. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Culver Street, which is south of McDowell Road.

Officers say a pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit by the train. The pedestrian died on the scene.

Light rail service will continue using one track. Police say southbound traffic will be restricted at McDowell Road and Central Avenue. Police say the person has not been identified, but they believe it is a man. The investigation is ongoing.

