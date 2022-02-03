Pima Community College testing site closed Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Pima County Community College’s West Campus will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4 due to inclement weather.

According to a news release, the decision to close the site came after officials met with he National Weather Service, which predicts steady winds and gusts up to 35 miles per hour that day.

Officials say the wind could blow chairs, tables, tents, barricades, cones and other equipment, could potentially contaminate testing samples and could spread viral particles.

The site is expected to re-open on Saturday, Feb. 5.

On Friday, several of the county’s indoor testing sites will remain open.

For more information about those sites and their operation hours, click here .

