Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They're all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting on Jan. 20
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
School district in Tucson area investigating racist incident

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
LIVE: Biden remarks on Islamic State leader killed in raid
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating