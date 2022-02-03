Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.(CNN, Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed himself as a contestant at the end of a taping of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, prompting two of the judges to walk out.

According to a source with the show, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage when Giuliani unmasked himself.

Neither judge offered comment on the incident.

Giuliani became a polarizing figure when he insisted the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump despite lack of evidence.

He’s also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Contestants on “The Masked Singer” perform in costumes, which hide their identity until the end of the show, when an eliminated contestant is unmasked.

The episode with Giuliani is expected to air on Fox next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting on Jan. 20
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
School district in Tucson area investigating racist incident

Latest News

A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
FBI seen serving warrants at locations in Tucson
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after opening fire on bus, killing 1