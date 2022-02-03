Advertise
School district in Tucson area investigating racist incident

A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms last week.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area district is investigating a racist incident at one of its schools.

Amphitheater Public Schools said it happened last week at Ironwood Ridge High in Oro Valley. The district said a staff member found a hateful message written on a whiteboard in one of the classrooms.

The district did not say what that message was but confirmed it is investigating.

“I want to be very clear: racism and discrimination are not tolerated at our school or (district),” Ironwood Ridge Prinicipal Brent Spencer wrote Tuesday in a letter to students and parents.

On Wednesday morning, several students participated in a sit-in.

According to the Ironwood Ridge Yearbook Facebook page, the students were “showing their support for the peaceful event in front of the office.” In photos posted by the yearbook, students can be seen carrying posters with statements like “no right to be racist,” “stop hate crimes” and “if you’re not livid, you’re not listening.”

In Tuesday’s letter, Spencer said the school planned events this week after students and staff expressed “their concerns about this situation and their desire to discuss the issue of racism in a broader sense.”

On Wednesday, the school tried to host a “Talk Out” forum in the auditorium in lieu of a planned walk-out/sit-in by students.

Before class on Thursday, school staff will host a walk-in as a “show of support to their colleague and to stand against racism.” The school is asking participants to wear “colors that signify unity.”

Here are Ironwood students showing their support for the peaceful event in front of the office #nighthawks - - - Photo credits 📸: @kristina.carrasco_photography_

Posted by IRHS Yearbook on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

