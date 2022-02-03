Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tax credit bill aims to attract moviemakers to Arizona

Bill would give filmmakers tax credit
Bill would give filmmakers tax credit(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new film tax incentive bill was introduced to the state legislature this week and has the potential to make Arizona a hotspot for movie making once again.

“If you think about the history of Old Tucson, you think of movies like ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ or ‘Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,’” said Edmund Marquez of Rio Nuevo.

John Wayne, Robert Redford, and Paul Newman all filmed in Tucson, however these movies were filmed decades ago when Tucson was a flourishing movie destination.

“All of a sudden the film industry sort of dried up, not completely, but it slowed into a crawl,” said Daniel Delligatti, a former Old Tucson stuntman.

Marquez said now Arizona is being overlooked.

“If you can go film in New Mexico and you’re filming a western there’s no reason to come here,” he said.

The new Motion Picture Production Tax Credit bill aims to put Arizona back on the map. If passed, it would give tax refunds for productions filmed in our state.

The director of Film Tucson, Peter Catalonotte, said movie makers will flock to southern Arizona if the bill goes through.

“Nonstop production. All the studios are very interested in this film incentive. I’ve had conversations over the past two weeks with Netflix, HBO, Warner Brothers, Viacom, Disney,” he said.

The productions would give a major boost to our economy. To give some context, Marquez said the HBO Max pilot, Duster, that was shot in Tucson a few months ago, filled 45,000 hotel nights.

“It’s exciting for our community to see our streets, buildings and restaurants featured on the silver screen,” he said. “It’s an economic Juggernaut.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in deadly shooting on Jan. 20
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

Latest News

After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club.
Tucson bar ‘Whiskey Roads’ to reopen as “biggest country nightclub in Arizona”
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1
Tucson police officers block traffic after a wreck involving a pedestrian on Speedway Boulevard...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hurt in crash at Speedway and Alvernon Way
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson