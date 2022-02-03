Tax credit bill aims to attract moviemakers to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new film tax incentive bill was introduced to the state legislature this week and has the potential to make Arizona a hotspot for movie making once again.

“If you think about the history of Old Tucson, you think of movies like ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ or ‘Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,’” said Edmund Marquez of Rio Nuevo.

John Wayne, Robert Redford, and Paul Newman all filmed in Tucson, however these movies were filmed decades ago when Tucson was a flourishing movie destination.

“All of a sudden the film industry sort of dried up, not completely, but it slowed into a crawl,” said Daniel Delligatti, a former Old Tucson stuntman.

Marquez said now Arizona is being overlooked.

“If you can go film in New Mexico and you’re filming a western there’s no reason to come here,” he said.

The new Motion Picture Production Tax Credit bill aims to put Arizona back on the map. If passed, it would give tax refunds for productions filmed in our state.

The director of Film Tucson, Peter Catalonotte, said movie makers will flock to southern Arizona if the bill goes through.

“Nonstop production. All the studios are very interested in this film incentive. I’ve had conversations over the past two weeks with Netflix, HBO, Warner Brothers, Viacom, Disney,” he said.

The productions would give a major boost to our economy. To give some context, Marquez said the HBO Max pilot, Duster, that was shot in Tucson a few months ago, filled 45,000 hotel nights.

“It’s exciting for our community to see our streets, buildings and restaurants featured on the silver screen,” he said. “It’s an economic Juggernaut.”

