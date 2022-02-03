Advertise
Tucson police asking for help locating burglary suspect

Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a robbery from December.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help in locating a burglary suspect.

The suspect is described as 5′10″ and having a thin build. He is wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred in the 4700 block of South 12th Avenue. The incident occurred in late December 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

