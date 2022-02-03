UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is in custody after a deadly shooting took place outside the Park Place Mall on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to officer Frank Magos, the shooting took place in the Dillard’s parking lot shortly before 6:20 p.m. Officers said they arrived at the top level of the parking garage, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities determined that the alleged shooter, Rico Evi Ramon, 23, had fled the scene.

Tucson fire medics took 18-year-old Darne Willie James Jackson to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said they determined that Jackson and two women met with Ramon in the parking lot and got into an argument that turned physical. Ramon then allegedly shot Jackson.

Ramon turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and faces a first-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Pima County jail, where he remained Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.