Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting

Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.
Tucson police are looking into a shooting at the Park Place Mall.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is in custody after a deadly shooting took place outside the Park Place Mall on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to officer Frank Magos, the shooting took place in the Dillard’s parking lot shortly before 6:20 p.m. Officers said they arrived at the top level of the parking garage, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities determined that the alleged shooter, Rico Evi Ramon, 23, had fled the scene.

Tucson fire medics took 18-year-old Darne Willie James Jackson to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said they determined that Jackson and two women met with Ramon in the parking lot and got into an argument that turned physical. Ramon then allegedly shot Jackson.

Ramon turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and faces a first-degree murder charge. He was booked into the Pima County jail, where he remained Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Stephanie Marie Davis and Thomas James Desharnais are facing murder and child abuse charges...
UPDATE: Boy who died at Scottsdale hotel endured 'horrific' abuse, according to police
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus

Latest News

FACT FINDERS: What COVID protection is there for babies younger than six months?
Man runs from traffic stop near Eloy
WATCH: Dashcam shows man run from traffic stop near Eloy
Man runs from traffic stop near Eloy
Man runs from traffic stop near Eloy
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks