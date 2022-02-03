Advertise
UPDATE: Multiple agencies take down violent Tucson street gang accused of dealing drugs

The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at the Mission Antigua apartments in the 5500 block of South Mission Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to take down what it called a violent, drug-dealing street gang in Tucson.

The FBI said its Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force served 11 warrants in Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Thursday, Feb. 3.

“This gang is known to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, along with firearms offenses, and other violent crimes,” the FBI said.

Agencies involved include the FBI, Tucson Police Department, Homeland Security, DEA, ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pima County Sheriff Department and Sierra Vista Police Department.

KOLD confirmed at least two locations where the warrants were served -- a home in the 900 block of West Acadia Drive and an apartment complex in the 5500 block of South Mission Road.

The house is near West Los Reales Road and South 12th Avenue, and FBI and TPD vehicles were seen at the location. The other location is the Mission Antigua Apartments, which is near Mission and Drexel. FBI and PCSD vehicles could be seen there.

“We are committed to doing our part to combat crime throughout Arizona and keep our communities safe,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “This task force and investigation is another example of the dedication the FBI and our partners have to target violent crime and drug offenders. Today’s operation underscores our invaluable partnerships with law enforcement, and these collaborative efforts will continue to benefit Arizona as we continue to eradicate violent crime in our communities.”

“Reducing gun violence is a top priority for TPD,” said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar. “Disrupting violent criminal networks removes violent offenders and drug dealers from our community. I’m proud of the regional public safety teamwork in this comprehensive investigation. We continue to collaborate with our federal and regional law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and protect Tucsonans.”

