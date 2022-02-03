UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area student was cited by police in connection with a racist incident at one of its schools.

Amphitheater Public Schools said it happened last week at Ironwood Ridge High in Oro Valley. The district said a staff member found a hateful message written on a whiteboard in one of the classrooms.

The district did not say what that message was but confirmed it is investigating.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, police said, they identified a male student and charged him with disorderly conduct. Authorities did not name the minor student due to his age.

“I want to be very clear: racism and discrimination are not tolerated at our school or (district),” Ironwood Ridge Prinicipal Brent Spencer wrote Tuesday in a letter to students and parents.

On Wednesday morning, several students participated in a sit-in.

According to the Ironwood Ridge Yearbook Facebook page, the students were “showing their support for the peaceful event in front of the office.” In photos posted by the yearbook, students can be seen carrying posters with statements like “no right to be racist,” “stop hate crimes” and “if you’re not livid, you’re not listening.”

In Tuesday’s letter, Spencer said the school planned events this week after students and staff expressed “their concerns about this situation and their desire to discuss the issue of racism in a broader sense.”

On Wednesday, the school tried to host a “Talk Out” forum in the auditorium in lieu of a planned walk-out/sit-in by students.

Before class on Thursday, school staff will host a walk-in as a “show of support to their colleague and to stand against racism.” The school is asking participants to wear “colors that signify unity.”

