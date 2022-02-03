Advertise
Wreck involving pedestrian causes serious injuries in Tucson

Tucson police officers block traffic after a wreck involving a pedestrian on Speedway Boulevard.
Tucson police officers block traffic after a wreck involving a pedestrian on Speedway Boulevard.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on part of Speedway Boulevard is shut down after a wreck involving a pedestrian left at least one person seriously injured on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to Tucson police, the collision took place at the corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Alvernon Way.

Traffic headed east on Speedway will be shut down temporarily.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

