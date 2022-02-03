Advertise
WWII veteran and one of the first female Army captains turns 102

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gwen Niemi is 102 and quite the hoot. She had no idea her friends and family were about to take over the block in Tucson Estates.

“I am fortunate to have so many friends to come and pay me this honor. Thank you all I’ll never forget it,” said Niemi.

Her son Jeff says his mom is one independent and persistent lady.

“If someone says no to her and she believes in it, she will work around it and open the door.”

After Niemi graduated college, she decided to challenge herself by joining the United States Army. She signed up for officer training school.

“My parents were very very upset. My dad said, do you have to go and cross a bridge every time to see if it holds up?”

As a woman in the 1940′s, the challenges continued.

“I had on what I thought was a very nice suit and a straw hat that went well with it, and she said to me, ‘why did you wear that hat?’ It just hit me the wrong way and I said very very smartly, ‘Because I thought it went well with the rest of my outfit.’ So, I went home, and I told my parents, ‘well you don’t have to worry about me anymore, I blew it!’”

So, she went back to working her old summer job.

“And I was there three days when they called and said, ‘You report to officer training in Des Moines, Iowa.’”

Niemi fought in World War II and became one of the first female captains in the United States Army.

After the Army, she moved to Tucson and taught at the University of Arizona.

Now, she loves sitting on the patio and drinking margaritas made by her son, Jeff.

“One part tequila, one part beer and lime juice.”

That is exactly how the party ended. Well, more like began, with drinks and songs.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

