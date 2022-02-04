Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who was found outside the South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday.

A 17-year-old student also was found wounded in the school’s main entrance.

Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are both students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant has an attorney, but they were expected in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multi-agency sting nets nine arrests, seizures of drugs, guns and cash
A man in his 20s was shot in an officer-involved shooting in the Flowing Wells area on Thursday...
UPDATE: One taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club.
Tucson bar Whiskey Roads to reopen as ‘biggest country nightclub in Arizona’
Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump was “wrong” to say the then-vice president had...
Pence: Trump is wrong
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Northwest Fire crews were honored for their efforts during a swift-water rescue last year.
Northwest Fire District honors crew for saving three during flash flood
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T....
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable