Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for a 12-year-old Alabama girl who authorities said was abducted earlier in the day.

Law enforcement sources said that Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m. Law enforcement said at the time that Eidy was believed to be in extreme danger.

The Enterprise Police Department said that at 7:05 p.m., the Athens, Georgia, police department contacted them with word that Eidy was located and was safe in their custody.

The alleged abductor has also been detained by Athens police pending charges.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black...
Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multiple agencies take down violent Tucson street gang accused of dealing drugs
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

Latest News

Twists and turns in RTA agreement
Tensions remain between City of Tucson and RTA
An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.
Tucson police at the scene of officer-involved shooting
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
Twists and turns in RTA agreement
Twists and turns in RTA agreement