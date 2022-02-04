El Tour donates thousands to Diamond Children’s Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - El Tour officials presented the Diamond Children’s Medical Center with a check worth more than $100,000 in a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4.

The event was held in the lobby of the hospital, located on North Campbell Avenue. Banner University Medical Center CEOs Sarah Frost and Chad Whelan, El Tour de Tucson board president Pat Lopez, El Tour board vice-president Shawna Ruboyianes and El Tour executive director TJ Juskiewicz all attended.

Juskiewicz said Banner has been a “gracious and ever-present” sponsor during El Tour’s last two rides.

“They provide tremendous support, including a dedicated cycling group. Banner is not only a great partner but a great friend to El Tour. Thank you!” he was quoted as saying in a news release.

