Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

El Tour donates thousands to Diamond Children’s Medical Center

The Diamond Children's Medical Center was recently presented with a check for $101,160.
The Diamond Children's Medical Center was recently presented with a check for $101,160.(El Tour de Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - El Tour officials presented the Diamond Children’s Medical Center with a check worth more than $100,000 in a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4.

The event was held in the lobby of the hospital, located on North Campbell Avenue. Banner University Medical Center CEOs Sarah Frost and Chad Whelan, El Tour de Tucson board president Pat Lopez, El Tour board vice-president Shawna Ruboyianes and El Tour executive director TJ Juskiewicz all attended.

Juskiewicz said Banner has been a “gracious and ever-present” sponsor during El Tour’s last two rides.

“They provide tremendous support, including a dedicated cycling group. Banner is not only a great partner but a great friend to El Tour. Thank you!” he was quoted as saying in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multi-agency sting nets nine arrests, seizures of drugs, guns and cash
A man in his 20s was shot in an officer-involved shooting in the Flowing Wells area on Thursday...
UPDATE: One taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club.
Tucson bar Whiskey Roads to reopen as ‘biggest country nightclub in Arizona’
Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Northwest Fire crews were honored for their efforts during a swift-water rescue last year.
Northwest Fire District honors crew for saving three during flash flood
Pima Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical”