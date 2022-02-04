Fire crews: Vehicle crashes into home near Ruthrauff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home near Ruthrauff Road on Friday, Feb. 4.
According to a tweet from the fire district, the collision happened on West Scots Pine Road.
One person was taken to the hospital, while another was evaluated at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.