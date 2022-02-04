Fire crews: Vehicle crashes into home near Ruthrauff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home near Ruthrauff Road on Friday, Feb. 4.

According to a tweet from the fire district, the collision happened on West Scots Pine Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, while another was evaluated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

