Fire crews: Vehicle crashes into home near Ruthrauff

A vehicle crashed into a home near Ruthrauff Road, injuring at least two.
A vehicle crashed into a home near Ruthrauff Road, injuring at least two.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home near Ruthrauff Road on Friday, Feb. 4.

According to a tweet from the fire district, the collision happened on West Scots Pine Road.

One person was taken to the hospital, while another was evaluated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

