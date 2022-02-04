Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly end to the week before a weekend warm up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 4th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A gusty and chilly Friday ahead! This weekend, we hold on to those breezy conditions, but temperatures start to warm up. Daytime highs will near average by the latter half of the weekend. Overnight lows remain near or below freezing through Sunday morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

